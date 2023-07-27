Three youths were killed in a road accident in Asansol late on Tuesday night. According to sources, late on Tuesday night, three youths were returning home after work.

Near the Jubilee More, the wheels of the motorcycle slipped and the trio fell on the road. As soon as they fell down, a truck that was coming from behind ran them over. Local residents rushed the youths to a local hospital where they were declared brought dead. It is claimed that the motorcycle rider failed to control the two-wheeler as there were construction materials stored for road repair work. A case has been registered at the Asansol North police station and a probe has been initiated.Asansol: 3 dead in road mishap