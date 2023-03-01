Asansol: 2 killed in road mishap enroute to wedding

KOLKATA: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Asansol on Monday night while en route to a marriage ceremony in Panagarh.

According to sources, Arvind Pandey of Dhanbad was getting married at Panagarh on Monday. To attend the marriage ceremony, Arvind’s father and other relatives were going to Panagarh in multiple cars. Near the Kalla More in Asansol, the driver of one of the cars lost control and rammed a road divider on National Highway 2.

Four persons, including the driver were rushed to Asansol District Hospital where Arvind’s father Anil Pandey (55) and the driver Santosh Biswakarma (45) were declared brought dead. Two other relatives were admitted with multiple injuries.