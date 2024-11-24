Asansol: 2 held, several firearms seized

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has arrested two persons and seized several firearms along with bullets from Kulti in Asansol on Saturday night.

According to STF officials, on Saturday they were tipped off about an arms cache at Kulti in Asansol. While probing, cops came to know that an inter-state gang of criminals had kept several firearms inside a house. Accordingly, a police team chalked out a plan and on Saturday night conducted a raid at a house near the old Kalyaneswari temple.

During the raid, STF officials found 10 firearms along with 50 rounds of 8mm and four rounds of bullets of 9mm. Police also nabbed two persons identified as adjoining places under Kulti Police Station area in Asansol and arrested two accused persons identified as Minarul Islam and Safikul Islam of Domkol in Murshidabad. Later, a case was registered at the Kulti Police Station and a probe was initiated.

It may be mentioned that earlier, several police units under the Bengal Police arrested several people and recovered several firearms along with bullets. This comes after the police were criticised after Kasba councillor Sushanta Ghosh was attacked a couple of days ago.