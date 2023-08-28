As weather condition improves in Hills, repair work begins on NH 110

Darjeeling: With weather conditions improving, repair works have started on the landslide on the National Highway 110 (previously NH 55) connecting Darjeeling with the plains of Siliguri. The Darjeeling-NJP service of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway also resumed from Sunday.



There is improvement in the Teesta water level situation in the Kalimpong district as well. Incidentally, incessant rainfall over the past few days triggered a number of landslides leaving a 59-year-old dead at Puttabong. In Darjeeling also, a large chunk of National Highway 110 was washed away in the landslide.

“Around 40 metres of the road has been washed away near St. Mary’s Hill, Kurseong. Traffic is plying from one side of the road at present. However, in case of heavy rains there are chances of further damage. We had great difficulty in commencing repair work owing to the rains. Now that weather conditions have improved, work started from Sunday. We expect to complete the work in the next ten days” stated Debobrata Thakur, Executive Engineer, NH.

The NJP-Darjeeling and Darjeeling NJP service of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways also started running from Sunday. “Services were discontinued owing to numerous small landslides and debris on the track since Friday. They have been cleared and services have resumed,” stated Suman Pradhan, Station Manager, DHR, Darjeeling.

The Teesta River that was flowing over the danger mark in Kalimpong has receded. “The situation is better. The 15 odd families who had been shifted to the Teesta-bazar community hall have returned to their homes” stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

To the relief of the residents, there is no rainfall warning issued by IMD for the next 48 hours.