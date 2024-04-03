As temperatures soar, celebrity candidates find ways to cool off

As the country gears up for the Lok Sabha polls 2024, candidates find themselves contending not only with the heat of the Opposition but also with the rising temperatures of peak summer. IMD’s prediction of extreme heat from April to June has further heated up the campaign trail.

In these hot weather conditions, some celebrity candidates are staying cool by drinking coconut water or Glucon-D to keep their energy up, while others worry more about supporters enduring the heat to meet them.

TMC’s Hooghly Lok Sabha candidate Rachana Banerjee is keeping cool with coconut water and fruits in the scorching heat. “I am trying to eat as many fruits as possible. Also, I am opting for light lunches and mainly sticking to boiled food,” she said. The popular Bengali actress and host of ‘Didi No 1’ also makes sure to indulge in local delicacies like ghugni during her campaign trail. In fact, she developed a liking for Hooghly’s curd after trying it during her campaign.

For Dev, the sitting TMC MP from Ghatal, food preferences take a backseat during the campaign. “Now isn’t the time for fussiness. I can’t prioritise my juice when people wait for hours in the heat just to meet me,” he told Millennium Post. The actor-politician acknowledged the patience of the people waiting for hours in the searing heat to meet him. “They wait for me in this extreme heat. So, I focus on meeting as many as possible. Seeing them smile makes it all worth it,” he said.

Actress Saayoni Ghosh is gearing up to contest the Lok Sabha elections on TMC ticket from Jadavpur. Her campaign starts early in the morning with a glass of sattu. “I don’t prefer sitting in AC rooms. During campaigning, I’m fortunate that people offer me water bottles and Glucon-D. Sometimes, I also enjoy coconut water. My meals are simple – rice, dal, and aloo makha. I also like having Panta Bhaat (a traditional fermented rice dish popular in Bengal) to

stay cool. It’s all natural and organic,” she said.