As temp crosses 410C-mark, demand for pitchers soars

Raiganj: With heatwave sweeping over the region, demand for pitchers and earthen vessels for storing drinking water is steadily on the rise.

Residents from other districts, including South Dinajpur and Malda districts, are also visiting Palpara in Subhasganj in North Dinajpur district for purchasing pitchers and other earthen vessels with taps. It is brisk business for the artisans. Palpara in Subhasganj in the vicinity of Raiganj, is famous for the production of earthen pots. It is located on the west bank of Kulik River. More than 400 families here earn their livelihood producing earthen pots. With the beginning of the hot spell, the artisans started producing pitchers and earthen water filters to be used at home.

Jafar Alam, a resident of Harirampur of South Dinajpur district, said: “This year weather has become hotter than previous years. Even the drinking water from overhead tanks seems to be boiling. Water stored in earthen pitchers is cold and refreshing so I decided to buy an earthen pitcher.”

Soma Chakraborty of Milanpara, Raiganj said: “During the day, mercury is crossing the 41 degree Celsius-mark in our town. In order to keep healthy, doctors advise us to drink plenty of water. Water stored in earthen pots is better than water kept in the refrigerator so I have bought a designed earthen filter with a tap. It will keep the water cool.”Subrata Paul, an artisan of Palpara, said: “We make pitchers and earthen water filters with taps. In addition we import some designed earthen water filters from Siliguri and Farakka of Malda district.

Each pitcher or earthen water filter sells for Rs 300 onwards. Water filters with exclusive design cost from Rs 800 to Rs 1,000. This year the demand is very high. People from different blocks of our North Dinajpur district as well as residents of Malda and South Dinajpur districts are visiting our place for purchasing earthen pots.”