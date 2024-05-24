As poll dynamics unfold in Basirhat, TMC’s welfare schemes may tip balance

Kolkata: The Sandeshkhali incident has become the centrepiece of the BJP’s election campaign, shining a spotlight on critical issues such as women’s safety within the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. In contrast, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is championing the state’s social development initiatives, with ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ as its ace in the hole.



This flagship scheme has already positively impacted the lives of 2.15 crore women across Bengal, underscoring the TMC’s commitment to social welfare and empowerment.

‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ might serve as TMC’s hidden gem in this year’s elections, with the party poised to capitalise on its success across all Lok Sabha constituencies, including Basirhat. Research reveals that in recent elections, a greater number of women have cast their votes for TMC compared to BJP. TMC has held the Basirhat seat for three consecutive terms since 2009, but this time the contest promises to be tough. TMC Haroa MLA Haji Nurul, with a strong local support base, is contesting for the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat this time and is pitted against BJP’s Rekha Patra who spearheaded the Sandeshkhali movement which TMC say was ‘orchestrated’. She gained national attention overnight when PM Modi called her after her nomination and addressed her as ‘Shakti Swaroopa.’ The Left Front fielded Nirapada Sardar of CPI(M) for Basirhat. He is a former party MLA from Sandeshkhali. The electoral battle is therefore going to be a 3-cornered fight.

Sardar gained prominence for his efforts to mobilize the people of Sandeshkhali against alleged land grabbing and the forceful conversion of farmland into pisciculture farms by suspended Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan.

Another challenge for TMC could be the All India Secular Front (AISF) decision to field a candidate in Basirhat.

Political observers suggest that AISF’s Aktar Ali Biswas might significantly impact the minority vote bank, which has consistently supported TMC in the past three Lok Sabha elections. Sandeshkhali, within the Basirhat LS seat, garnered national attention due to allegations of sexual harassment involving certain local TMC leaders. Additionally, an attack on ED and CAPF personnel further intensified the spotlight on the area. Consequently, the entire electoral discourse in the Basirhat constituency gravitated towards Sandeshkhali.

The BJP sought to capitalise on the volatile situation but faced a reversal when sting videos emerged, revealing women confessing to a conspiracy by the BJP. Allegations surfaced that money was distributed to fabricate false rape charges. This revelation quickly quelled the sensation the BJP had attempted to stir. Basirhat Lok Sabha consists of 7 Assembly constituencies — Baduria, Haroa, Minakha, Sandeshkhali, Basirhat South, Basirhat North and Hingalganj — that belong to TMC. Farming and pisciculture serve as the primary livelihoods for the residents of Basirhat, boasting a voter strength exceeding 15 lakh. Basirhat is renowned for its export-quality prawns and shrimps, acclaimed globally for their excellence.

In the 2019 LS polls, Basirhat witnessed 85.42 per cent voter turnout. TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan won with a victory margin of 3,50,369 votes.