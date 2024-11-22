As modern toys gain popularity, sale of ‘Tom Tom Garis’ dips

Cooch Behar: The ‘Tom Tom Gari’, a clay and bamboo replica of the traditional tonga vehicle, has long been a cherished part of the Cooch Behar Raas Mela. For many, the toy is synonymous with the fair’s charm, especially for children. However, as Cooch Behar evolves, modern toys are gaining popularity, leading to a decline in the sale of ‘Tom Tom Garis’.

Every year, artisans from Kishanganj, Bihar, bring these handcrafted toys to the Mela. However with the new generation showing little interest in continuing this craft, the tradition is facing challenges.

In recognition of the ‘Tom Tom Gari’s’ cultural significance, the Cooch Behar Municipality has, for the first time, included the iconic tonga vehicle in the heritage logo of the town. Speaking about the tradition, North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha reminisced: “In our childhood, seeing a tonga near the house signalled that someone had returned from the Raas Mela. Visiting the Mela and bringing home a ‘Tom Tom Gari’ was a cherished ritual. This tradition is irreplaceable.”

Municipality Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh echoed these sentiments, saying: “The history of the tonga is intertwined with the Raas Mela. From my childhood to today’s generation, it’s a symbol of this event and remains close to our hearts.” Artisan Mohammad Sajid, who has been selling these toys at the Raas Mela for years, shared his struggles. “Earlier, I would sell over 50,000 ‘Tom Tom Garis’ during the fair. Now, sales have dropped to 20,000–25,000,” he said. The Tom Tom Gari tradition dates back to the time of the maharajas of Cooch Behar, when vendors from Kishanganj first brought these handmade toys to the fair.

While its future is uncertain, efforts to preserve its legacy ensure that the Tom Tom Gari remains a beloved symbol of the Cooch Behar Raas Mela.