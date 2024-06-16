As many as four arrested in Mirza Ghalib Street shootout

Kolkata: As many as four persons were arrested in connection with the shootout in the Park Street area while the prime accused Sona is still absconding. According to sources, late on Friday night, a shootout took place on Mirza Ghalib Street. It is alleged that an altercation had taken place between the members of two groups over motorcycle racing on Friday evening.



One of the youths who was involved in the altercation was present at Mirza Ghalib Street late on Friday night when suddenly, Sona and his associates reached the spot and shot the youth. One of the bullets fired by Sona, hit the youth on his leg. Immediately after the incident, the accused persons fled. During the probe, cops checked the CCTV footage of the area and spotted Sona and his associates. Though Sona was the person who had fired, the rest were also involved in the crime. During a massive manhunt, police on Saturday arrested three persons identified as Asif Ahmed, Faruq Khan and Afsar Ali.

On Sunday morning, another accused identified as Sabbir who is the brother-in-law of Sona was also arrested. Though cops searched all possible hideouts of Sona, he was not found

. Cops have activated their sources to find out the place where Sona is hiding. Sources informed that Sona has past criminal records as well.