As many as five arrested in vandalism case at Ramakrishna Mission in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Bhaktinagar Police have arrested five people in connection with vandalism and attack on Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) and the monks in Siliguri.

However, Pradeep Roy, the prime accused, is still absconding. The arrested were remanded to 5 days police custody by a Jalpaiguri court.

Addressing a public rally on Tuesday, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had said that no TMC workers were involved behind the attack on Ramakrishna Mission ashram. “None from Trinamool is involved, however, we will take steps if anybody can prove anybody from the TMC were involved,” she said.

The accused have been identified as Shambhu Das, Debashish Sarkar, Shambhu Mahato, Shyamal Vaidya, residents of Bhaktinagar Police Station area and Rajeev Basak, a resident of Matigara area. All are members of a gang involved in land grabs, extortion and other criminal activities.

They were arrested late on Tuesday night. All the five accused were booked under sections 457 (house trespassing), 427 (mischief), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 379 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and were produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Wednesday.

Deepak Sarkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Zone in a news conference on Wednesday, said: “During our investigation, we came to know that the property belongs to Ramakrishna Mission. The case over ownership is currently ongoing in court. We have initiated a search for the prime accused and hope to nab him soon.” Allegedly, on May 19 at around 3:30 am, Pradeep Roy, an infamous land grabber of the area along with 10 to 12 other miscreants, armed with firearms and other sharp weapons, entered the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram located at Sevoke Road in Siliguri and tried to take possession of it.

They threatened to kill the security guard and hermits, ordering them to vacate the area. Later, Swami Shivapremananda, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Jalpaiguri, lodged a written complaint at Bhaktinagar Police Station. RKM authorities complained that Pradeep Roy claimed that he was the owner of that land by legacy, whereas a devotee had donated the land to RKM about a decade ago.

The DCP said: “While investigating the case, we came to know that a man named Tukra Singh was the owner of the land. Pradeep had been staying with them. As Tukra Singh did not have any child, Pradeep claimed that he was the owner of the property.”

However, years ago, Tukra Singh had sold the property to Hardwal Singh Gil. Later, Hardwal again sold the property to S K Roy. Roy had then donated the land to Ramkrishna Mission in 2008. “Legally, the land belongs to the Ramakrishna Mission. Pradeep Roy’s claim is baseless,” the DCP added.

About an hour after the Ramakrishna Mission filed a written complaint, Pradeep Roy also filed a written complaint against Swami Akshayananda, a monk of the Ramakrishna Mission who is currently residing in Uttar Pradesh. In this regard, the DCP said: “Since it was the primary stage, we accepted the complaint, but the complaint was also baseless. Actions will be taken as per law.” A police picket has also been set up inside the premises.