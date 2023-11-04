As many as eight pairs of local trains cancelled

Kolkata: Eight pairs of local trains were cancelled by Eastern Railway on Saturday after an emergency power block was taken to solve the Over Head Electrification (OHE) problem in the goods line of Ballygunge station.



The problem was first detected at 6:45 am. The emergency power block was taken from 8:56 am to 9:35 am on all Up and Down lines at Ballygunge station. It led to short termination of two locals and diversion of a local train.

Many passengers, reportedly, protested after getting off at the Ballygunge station as they were angered by the delay of trains due to disruption caused by snapped overhead wires. Since Saturday is a working day for many passengers, they complained of being delayed in reaching their workplace.

Meanwhile, an integrated mega traffic and power block will be conducted in Howrah-Burdwan Chord, Howrah-Bandel-Naihati, Burdwan-Howrah and Khana-Gumani section over Howrah Division on November 5. The block will be taken for the periodic maintenance of tracks, signal and OHE to ensure safe and efficient operation of the Railway system.

Few trains have been cancelled on November 5 for the mega traffic and power block. Four trains from Howrah, two from Katwa, Sealdah and Burdwan, one from Azimganj, Tarakeswar, Arambagh, Dankuni, Baruipara and Bandel. A handful of trains have been rescheduled on the mentioned date and four trains will be controlled from an hour to 30 minutes.