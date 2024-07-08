As many as 9 candidates to contest in Raiganj Assembly by-elections

Raiganj: Nine candidates are contesting in the Raiganj Assembly by-elections that will go to polls on July 10.



The candidates include Krishna Kalyani from the TMC; Manas Kumar Ghosh of BJP; Mohit Sengupta from Indian National Congress, Balaram Chakraborty from North Bengal People’s Party. There are five Independent candidates, including Anowarul Hoque, Prabhas Roy, Fakira Mahamad, Bahamani Hansda and Binay Kumar Das.

The total number of electors is 2,06,900. The number of male voters is 104337; female 102526 and transgender is 37. Electors above 85 years old are 1554.

Polling will be held across 212 polling stations of which 30 will be manned by women. A total of 16 companies of Central Force will be deployed covering all polling stations.

The Dispatch and Receiving Centre (DCRC) for the election has been opened in Raiganj Polytechnic Institute for election workers. Strong room has also been set up there amidst high security. Reportedly Central Force personnel will be deployed at all polling stations.

Counting will be held on July 13 in the premises of Raiganj Polytechnic Institute.

During the last Parliamentary elections, no violence was reported from any place in Raiganj. The district election officials are taking all necessary steps to ensure a peaceful election. Surendra Kumar Meena, District Election Officer as well as District Magistrate of North Dinajpur, said: “We have arranged adequate security for peaceful elections.

Total 16 companies, along with the state police, will be deployed. High security has been arranged for the strong room too.

Elections will be held in 212 polling stations, 30 of them will be run by women.”