As many as 830 passengers caught at Howrah Rly Stn

Kolkata: As many as 830 passengers were prosecuted at the Howrah Railway Station for allegedly travelling without a proper ticket and other allegations on Thursday.

According to Eastern Railway (ER), a special ticket checking drive was conducted at the old complex of the Howrah Railway Station by Railway Magistrate Saurav Nandi, ticket checking staff, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police

(GRP) personnel.

According to ER authorities, during the special ticket checking drive, 581 passengers travelling without a proper ticket were prosecuted and a total of Rs 1,51,290 was collected as fines. 168 passengers were caught carrying luggage without booking, from whom Rs 28,225 fine was collected. These apart, two passengers were charged with fines worth Rs 200 in total for littering while 79 passengers were produced before the Railway Magistrate for other offences and Rs 20,540 was collected.

ER authorities have urged passengers to always purchase tickets before starting their journey. The revenue generated from ticket sales directly contributes to the improvement and maintenance of Railway infrastructure, safety measures and overall travel experience.