As many as 8 Rohingyas held at NJP Rly Stn

Siliguri: As many as eight Rohingyas, including a child, were arrested at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station on their way to Punjab via New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station. Among those arrested, four were women, three were men.



The accused have been identified as Zubera Begum, Rehana Akhtar, Ashiya Begum, Hasina Begum, Noor Hakim, Saddam Hussain and Azinur. “We apprehended eight people, including a child. All of them have been presented at Court. We have commenced an investigation,” said Selvamurugan, the Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP) of Siliguri GRP.

All those who were arrested were living in the Kutuk Fallung Refugee Camp in Bangladesh.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) of NJP received a tip-off about the Rohingyas. Based on that tip-off, they raided the North-East Samparkranti Express Train on platform number three at NJP Railway Station on Tuesday evening and arrested them.

According to GRP, they had boarded the train from Badarpur Junction in Assam to Delhi. From there, they planned to go to Punjab. On Wednesday, all the accused were produced at the Jalpaiguri Court.