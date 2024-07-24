As many as 56 ‘Joynagar Er Moa’ manufacturers get GI tag

Kolkata: The state Science and Technology and Bio Technology department on Tuesday handed over GI (Geographical Indication) of ‘Joynagar Er Moa’ to 56 manufacturers based in Joynagar and Baharu area in South 24-Parganas. Minister in-charge of the department Ujjal Biswas along with Additional Chief Secretary of the department Hirdyesh Mohan presided over the programme in presence of Mou Sen, joint Director of MSME department.



The state MSME department has already initiated the process of providing QR codes to authorised users of GI products to be used in their packets so that customers are convinced about the genuineness of the products.

The process will be followed in case of these manufacturers too.“It is an open secret that there is a section of unscrupulous businessmen who claim their products have GI tags and sell them to fleece customers. To curb this practice, we have started providing QR codes to authorised users post GI, which they will be using in their packaging. The customers scanning the QR code will get to know details about that particular GI product and will be convinced of its authenticity,” an official in the MSME department said.

There are 27 GI products in Bengal and the MSME department has already given this QR code to 750 authorised users of such products that includes Baluchari saree, Rosogolla, Dokra, Sitabhog-Mihidana, Nakshi Kantha, Chaau mask, Dhaniakhali saree, Darjeeling tea to name a few.

The department has applied for GI for products like guava of Baruipur and Sitalpati of Cooch Behar.