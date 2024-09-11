As many as 51 docs of RG Kar Hosp told to appear before enquiry panel

Kolkata: The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has issued a notice to 51 doctors, including senior residents, house staff and interns for allegedly “promoting a culture of intimidation and endangering the democratic atmosphere of the institution”.



All these 51 doctors of RG Kar Medical College have been asked to appear before the enquiry committee on September 11.

The entry of these doctors to the hospital campus will be restricted. As per the notification issued by the Principal and Medical Superintendent-cum-vice- principal (MSVP) of RG Kar Medical College, all 51 doctors have to appear before an enquiry committee on Wednesday to defend their innocence. They have been accused of promoting a culture of intimidation and endangering the democratic atmosphere of the institution. In the notification, the names of all 51 doctors have been mentioned.

It was also stated in the notification that according to the decision taken by the special council committee, access to the institution’s campus is restricted for them unless summoned by the enquiry committee. “The college authorities have taken notice of the grave concerns raised by the Resident Doctors’ Association of the RG Kar Medical College during the special council meeting on September 9. In a formal letter, it was brought to our attention that they have been engaging in behaviour that promotes a culture of intimidation, endangering the democratic atmosphere of the institution,” reads the notice. It further stated: “The doctors and students in question are required to present themselves positively before the enquiry committee on September 11 to defend their innocence.”

Incidentally, the state Health department in the last week suspended two doctors — Dr Birupaksha Biswas, a senior resident doctor at the pathology department of Burdwan Medical College and Dr Avik De, an RMO at the Radiodiagnosis department of the same medical college. De was serving as 1st-year service PGT of general surgery at the SSKM Hospital. A section of medical students had raised allegations of intimidation against Dr Birupaksha Biswas while Dr De was allegedly spotted in a red t-shirt among those standing near the body of the RG Kar Medical College incident victim, as seen in an unverified viral video.