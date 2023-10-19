As many as 32 children from economically-backward strata go on trip to Siliguri, Jalpaiguri

Darjeeling: For Pritika Sharma, who has not even visited Kurseong, Siliguri seems an out of the world place. Having watched the mesmerising Durga Puja of Siliguri on television, this class 2 student had made up her mind that when she grows up, she will definitely visit Siliguri to be a part of the glamour and glitter of the Puja there. Fortunately, her wait ended on Thursday with “Paharer Chokhe Samataler Pujo” (Puja of the plains in the eyes of the Hills.)



Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre, Darjeeling has organised this unique event whereby 32 children from the economically-backward strata of society were taken to Siliguri and Jalpaiguri to witness Puja of the plains.

“The children from Darjeeling will be visiting various Puja pandals of Siliguri and Jalpaiguri on a two-day-long tour. This activity is unique as it creates a single platform whereby the Hills and plains share this rich cultural heritage. With the help of this activity we are also trying to build a cultural bridge between the Hills and the plains,” stated Swami Mahatapananda, secretary of the Nivedita Educational Centre.

In Siliguri, the children will visit the Pujas at Central Colony, Shaktigarh, YMA, Dadabhai Club, Bharat Nagar Tarun Tirtha, Surya Nagar Friends Union, Rathkhola, Rabindra Sangha, Sangashree, College Para, Ramkrishna Club, JTS, Hyder Para and Society.

“On Thursday, they will visit the pandals in Siliguri and halt for the night. On Friday they will visit the Ramakrishna Mission at Sahudangi where Durga Puja is being held. Then they will proceed to Jalpaiguri and visit pandals there,” added the secretary. The children along with escorts left for Kolkata from Thursday.

“My dream has come true. We are enjoying every moment. In the Hills we do not have such huge pandals and lighting,” stated Dipen Singh, a class 3 student.