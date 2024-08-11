As many as 3 killed in separate accidents

Jalpaiguri: As many as 3 persons died in two separate road accidents in Jalpaiguri on Saturday night.Two youths, Joy Oraon (18) and Adarsh Oraon (19) died while travelling on a motorbike along the Gayarkata-Banarhat State Highway under the jurisdiction of Banarhat Police Station.

The victims were residents of Totapara Tea Garden. Preliminary reports from the deceased’s family suggest that the accident may have involved an elephant, as footprints were found at the scene and Moraghat Forest lies adjacent to the highway. Binnaguri Wildlife Squad’s Range Officer, Dhrubajyoti Biswas, confirmed that signs of elephant presence were observed at the location. In a separate accident, a young man was killed in a head-on collision between a motorbike and a scooter on Collector Road. The deceased has been identified as Supratim Roy (23), a resident of Pandapara, Jalpaiguri. The collision left two others

critically injured. They are Raja Biswas and Paritosh Biswas.