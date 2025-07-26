As many as 27 police officials receive hands-on training on ham radio

Kolkata: As many as 27 police officials from the rank of inspector till assistant commissioners from the state and Kolkata Police received hands-on training on ham radio at Administrative Training Institute, at Salt Lake, on Friday.

The main purpose of the training was to educate the learners’ how to establish communication through ham radio at a time when the standard communication system is jeopardised after a natural calamity. They also learnt how to send signals through ham radio and the law of the Central government on radio communication. The cops were trained on how to send important messages through ham radio sets during such an emergent situation.

Jayanta Baidya, Arnab Roy Chowdhury and Ambarish Nag Biswas were the three ham radio enthusiasts who conducted the class.

“Presently, with several highrises coming up in the city and its fringes, the wireless frequency through which a patrol team establishes contact with the concerned police station gets disturbed jeopardising communication. In such cases, ham radio comes handy,” said Ambarish Nag Biswas, secretary of West Bengal Radio Club, an organisation of ham radio enthusiasts in the state.

A speech from the ISRO chairman advocating the advantage of ham radio for establishing seamless communication in case of normal communication failing was also shown to the participants.

They were warned against purchasing wireless sets from the open market or online that are sold with the assurance that such sets can be used

without license. Cops from the remote Darjeeling area and the coastal belt of Sunderbans were part of the training.