As many as 26 SIs receive hands-on training on ham radio

Kolkata: As many as 26 Sub-Inspectors (SI) of state as well as Kolkata Police, including one sergeant, received hands-on training on ham radio at Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute, Salt Lake. The three-day training programme on disaster management for these cops ended on Friday with a workshop on amateur radio conducted by three experts in this field.



The main purpose of the training was to educate the learners’ hands on how to establish communication through ham radio at a time when the standard communication system is jeopardised after a natural calamity. They also learnt how to send signals through ham radio and the law of the Central government on radio communication.

The cops were trained on how to send important messages through ham radio sets during such an emergent situation.

Jayanta Baidya, Arnab Roy Chowdhury and Ambarish Nag Biswas were the three ham radio enthusiasts who conducted the class.

The cops were also informed that such ham radio sets cannot be used without due license from the Ministry of Telecommunication. They were warned against purchasing wireless sets from the open market or online that are sold with the assurance that such sets can be used without license. More such training programmes for police personnel will be followed.