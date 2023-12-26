As many as 171 people arrested on Christmas

Kolkata: About 171 people were arrested since evening till 10 pm on Monday for allegedly flouting law. More than 300 people were arrested on Christmas Eve across the city.



Moreover, over 450 motorists were prosecuted for flouting traffic norms as well.

According to sources, since Sunday evening, Kolkata Police had deputed Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) and Detective Department (DD) personnel along with all women winners and Shakti teams to patrol across the city and keep a strict vigil on the crowded places.

Also, traffic police personnel were directed to conduct raids across the night to put a leash on errant bikers and drivers. During the special drive, since Sunday evening, a total of 325 persons have been arrested. During the night-long raid by traffic police, 84 motorcyclists were prosecuted for triple carrying while 131 persons have been prosecuted for riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets.

Also, 89 persons were detained for driving in drunk conditions. These apart, 93 motorists were prosecuted for rash and negligent driving. Bidhannagar Police have also taken several measures to avoid any untoward incident. Special women police teams have been deployed as well as in the patrolling vans.

Police personnel in plain clothes have been asked to keep a strict vigil in crowded places like City Centre I and II, Nicco Park, Eco Park and other places across the Bidhannagar Police jurisdiction.

On Monday evening, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal visited Park Street to take stock of the police arrangement.