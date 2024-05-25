As many as 16 new Metro Rail coaches unloaded at Kolkata Port

Kolkata: The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) on Friday announced that it has successfully discharged the second batch of Metro Rail coaches which were unloaded at the Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD) of the port.



A statement issued by the port stated that on May 23, 16 Metro Rail coaches, each weighing 48 tons, were efficiently unloaded at Netaji Subhash Dock of SMPK.

“These state-of-the-art coaches, destined for the Eastern Railway, were meticulously manufactured by Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Company, known for their fabulous engineering and quality,” it read. A Panama flagged vessel ‘MV Bosi 58’ arrived at NSD under Kolkata Dock System of SMP on May 22. Rathendra Raman, chairperson, SMPK expressed gratitude to Eastern Railway for entrusting the Kolkata Port with this critical task. He also lauded the dedicated efforts of the team and trade partners who accomplished the operation.

Raman further stated that the success underscores our commitment to supporting development in the eastern region of the nation and facilitating heavy infrastructure projects, reinforcing Kolkata’s position as a dynamic and progressive metropolis.