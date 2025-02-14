As many as 15 youths fall prey to job racket, get abducted

Alipurduar: As many as 15 youths from Chuapara Tea Garden in Kalchini block, Alipurduar, fell victim to an employment racket and alleged abduction while seeking employment as migrant workers. The incident occurred as they travelled to Kerala in search of work.

According to reports, the youths from the Chinta Line area of Chuapara Tea Garden left home on February 4. During their journey, they encountered an unidentified individual on the train who promised them jobs at a multinational beverage company. Following the instructions of this individual, they disembarked at Chirochangu station in Tamil Nadu, where they were taken to a house in Pallipalayam village under Chiruchangtu Police Station and allegedly held captive.

The victims were stripped of their money and mobile phones and confined to a room. The accused fraudster reportedly contacted their families, demanding a ransom of Rs 15,000 per person threatening harm if not paid. Families, fearing for their safety, managed to gather and send the money after selling valuables. However, district police sources later claimed that the youths ultimately paid Rs 5,000 each to secure their release.

The youths were freed on the night of February 9. From there they proceeded to Kerala to a relative’s house and are currently undergoing medical care at Kumarapuram Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Their hospitalisation is attributed to the severe mental trauma that they endured. Shilas Kerketta, the mother of one of the victims, Azad Kerketta, recounted the ordeal: “My son left home to earn a livelihood but he ended up in such a terrible situation. When we received the ransom call demanding

Rs 15,000, we were terrified. Somehow, we managed to send the money and only then did we learn that he had been released. It was a moment of relief.”

Amrita Oraon, sister of Anil Oraon, another victim, stated: “All of them are now admitted to a medical college in Kerala. We have spoken to them and learned that they are out of danger. The district police are extending full support and they will return home soon.” Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi while talking to Millennium Post, stated: “We are providing all possible assistance to the families of the youths who faced this ordeal while seeking employment in another state.” Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police have refuted claims of kidnapping, stating that no such case has been officially registered.

However, local authorities in Alipurduar continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.