As many as 1,200 tourists stranded in North Sikkim

Siliguri: Owing to incessant rainfall in Sikkim, triggering landslides, different areas of North Sikkim have been cut off. Around 1,200 tourists are reportedly stranded in Lachung and Mangan district. The Sikkim government, with the help of the government of India, is planning to evacuate the tourists from there.



“As per the ground report, around 1200 domestic and 15 foreign tourists (two from Thailand, three from Nepal and 10 from Bangladesh) are stranded in Lachung, Mangan district. They are all safe and sound. The local authorities have requested all the stranded tourists to stay put in their respective place of stay and avoid taking any risks,” stated CS Rai, principal secretary, tourism and civil aviation, Government of Sikkim, in a release issued on Friday.

“There is adequate stock of food supplies and rations to cater to all the stranded tourists. The office of the Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim has already initiated talks with the concerned Ministry, Government of India for airlifting of all the tourists subject to clear weather conditions,” the release further stated.

“If required the tourists shall also be evacuated by road. Tourism and Civil Aviation department, Government of Sikkim is working in close co-ordination with the concerned district administration, Police department and the tourism official at Mangan,” the release said, adding: “Only Lachung is cut off from the state, all other parts of Sikkim are open and safe for travel.” Meanwhile, the condition of Sikkim has affected the tourism industry. Vehicular movement has been restricted in many places on the National Highway (NH 10). Heavy vehicles are travelling through Lava-Gorubathan, which is a longer route.

The diversions to Sikkim are time taking and also costlier. Small vehicles are also charging double the amount, as the condition of the roads is very bad in some areas and detours have to be taken.

“Sikkim plays a very important role in the tourism business of this region. NH 10 closes down often owing to landslides and floods. This road needs to be repaired permanently or an alternate route so that such problems do not occur in future,” said Samrat Sanyal, secretary of Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network.

Siddhartha Soodh, president of Kalimpong Hotel Owners’ Association, said: “The closure of NH 10 is affecting tourism business in Kalimpong. The government should find a permanent solution to the problem.”

“I have booked a small vehicle from Siliguri Junction to go to Gangtok, which charges Rs 5500,” said Md. Ansul Mia, a tourist from Bangladesh who was in Siliguri on the way

to Bangladesh.