As many as 12 firearms seized in 3 separate incidents

Kolkata: In three separate incidents, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police seized 12 small firearms and more than 150 rounds of bullets along with empty cartridges on Thursday night from Bowbazar, Bongaon and Asansol.

Acting on a tip off, cops of Kolkata Police STF, were conducting a strict vigil in and around B N Sarkar Sarani when a man identified as Abdul Majid alias Majid of Liluah Rail Colony was spotted. On suspicion, Majid was intercepted and during the search of his belongings, cops found six country-made improvised single shot firearms and 100 pieces of 8 mm ammunition.

He was taken to the STF Police Station in Lalbazar where a case was registered against him and Majid was arrested. On Friday, the accused was produced at the CMM Court, Calcutta and remanded to police custody till June 7.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, state police STF conducted two raids in Bongaon and Asansol based on secret information.

In Bongaon, an illegal arms dealer identified as Jamal Mondal in Vasanpota area was arrested with two semi-automatic pistols of 7 mm calibre, four rounds of ammunition and four magazines of pistols.

In another raid conducted at Kalipahari More area in Asansol, cops nabbed another illegal arms dealer identified as Sagir Ansari of Bhagalpur in Bihar with four shooter pipe guns, 10 pieces of 7.65 mm bore cartridges, 38 pieces of 8 mm bore cartridges and five pieces of .303 bore cartridges.

Both the accused persons were produced at the concerned court on Friday and taken on police remand for further investigation.