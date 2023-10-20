As many as 104 Puja committees get awards

Kolkata: A total of 104 Puja committees in the city and nearby areas were awarded in different categories of the ‘Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman’ 2023, minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen announced on Thursday (Panchami).



About 37 Puja committees were awarded Best Puja Award, five were awarded for best idol, 13 for best eco-friendly Puja, 18 for best idea and one for theme song, among others. The Best Puja award was given to Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani Club, Tala Prattoy, Sreebhumi Sporting Club and Ekdalia Evergreen, among others.

The best mandap award was given to five puja committees, including Netaji Colony Lowland, Noapara Dada Bhai Sangha Baranagar and Kamdahari Subhas Pally Sorbojanin Durgotsav committee, among others.

Kalighat Milan Sangha, Entally Matribhumi and Mohammad Ali Park, among others were awarded the best idol award. The best eco-friendly Puja was awarded to Ultadanga Bidhan Sangha and Kumartuli Sarbojanin, among others. The best theme song award was given to Suruchi Sangha.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated more than 1200 Pujas since October 12 through virtual mode. The state introduced the ‘Bishwa Bangla Sharad Samman’ award in 2013. “Lakhs of livelihood depends on Puja,” the minister said while adding that the inclusion of Durga Puja by UNESCO is an honour for the state.

The Red Road Carnival, which is a special procession for Durga Puja, will be held on October 27. Around 100 Puja committees will participate in this carnival.