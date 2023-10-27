As many as 10 persons injured in boulder slides on NH-10

Darjeeling: Though the National Highway 10 to Sikkim has been opened up for vehicular traffic, shooting boulders has made it highly vulnerable.



On Friday afternoon shooting boulders resulted in an accident on the NH 10, injuring 10 persons, including children.

The incident occurred when a Maruti Eco van travelling from Kalimpong to Rorathang in Sikkim was hit by falling boulders and pushed towards the river Teesta.

The incident occurred near Antarey Jhora under the Melli police station, Kalimpong. There were 9 passengers and the driver inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. They were rescued by the police and local residents and rushed to the Kalimpong district hospital.

The condition of 8-year-old Kalpana Pradhan is reported critical. She has sustained head injuries and has been referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Siliguri.

The others injured include Nar Bahadur Pradhan (29 years;) Sumitra Pradhan (35 years;) Prem Subba (31 years;) Bhawani Subba (24 years;) Anushka Subba (7 years;) Ram Bahadur Subba (34 years;) Sabita Subba (3 years;) Sangita Subba (26 years) and the driver Dipen Pradhan (32 years.) They are all residents of Kalimpong Block 1.

Meanwhile, in North Sikkim, troops of the Trishakti Corps Indian Army with assistance from BRO and civil administration completed the second Bailey Bridge over the Teesta River at Mangan-Sankalang. This has enabled the movement of vehicles and relief materials to be transported to the flood-affected areas.

Due to the width of the river at the crossing site and an island having formed, a decision was taken to construct two bridges. The first bridge was completed on October 22. The second bridge was completed on October 26.

Engineer Troops of the Trishakti Corps along with several heavy-moving plants were employed for the massive twin bridge project.

In another development, Ajoy Edwards GTA Sabhasad and President, Hamro Party urged the GTA to call an all-party meeting to work out plans for rehabilitation of the flood-affected victims of the GTA region. “We have to build more than 200 houses. Funds are required. As soon as the flash floods occurred, the Union government released huge funds to Sikkim but did not give anything for the flood affected of the GTA area in Bengal. We have to approach both the Union and the West Bengal Government to release disaster management funds for the rehabilitation of the victims. I urge the public representatives, including the MLAs and MP to take up the issue,” stated Edwards.