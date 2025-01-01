As Bengal ushers into 2025, CM renews pledge to serve people with ‘utmost dedication’

Kolkata: As Bengal ushers into New Year 2025, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee renewed her pledge to serve the people of the state with utmost dedication, to protect them and also to uphold the ideals of “Justice”, “Liberty”, “Equality” and “Fraternity”. She also expressed her gratitude to the people through a year-end message.

As the year comes to a close, Banerjee took to social media on Tuesday and shared her gratitude towards ‘Ma Mati, Manush’ for a year of “trials and triumphs.” Banerjee with folded hands expressed her thanks to the people for making 2024 “unforgettable”.

Earlier this year, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress clinched a stunning victory during the Lok Sabha polls and followed it up with multiple bypoll wins. In a post on X, Banerjee on Tuesday asserted: “Ma, Mati Manush niye bangla ache bhalo/Trinamool er haatei thakuk natun diner alo (Bengal is well with the Ma, Mati, Manush/Trinamool will show light in the coming days).”

“As we bid farewell to 2024, my heart swells with gratitude for the unflinching support of our Ma, Mati, Manush, the very cornerstone of our strength. It is your trust and faith that fuels our resolve to stand tall against the forces of oppression and exploitation,” she added further.

Banerjee also said that she along with the people had faced “hurdles” and also achieved “milestones”. She also made a pledge saying that she will continue to serve the people and uphold the various ideals.

“This year has been one of trials and triumphs. From the hurdles we faced together to the milestones we achieved, it is your love and solidarity that stood out. With folded hands, I thank the people of Bengal for making this year unforgettable. As we embark on a new year, I renew my pledge to serve you with utmost dedication, to protect you, and to uphold the ideals of JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY, and FRATERNITY that define us as a people. Joy Bangla!” Banerjee posted on X.

Her party Trinamool Congress in its social media post said that the year 2024 showcased Bengal’s unwavering spirit and relentless progress. “From strengthening welfare initiatives to empowering communities, Bengal marched forward with pride. Despite the Centre’s attempts to deny Bengal its rightful dues, the people proved that democracy is the ultimate power,” Trinamool Congress said.