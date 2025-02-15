Arupota area: Fire breaks out in garage, several cars gutted; none injured

Kolkata: A garage in the Arupota area near the EM Bypass caught fire on Saturday morning. Some cars, that came in for repairs were inside the garage and were gutted because of the inferno. There has been no report of either any casualty or injury.

A thick column of smoke engulfed the entire area and the residents of the area immediately informed the fire brigade. Two fire tenders reached the spot and took measures to arrest the fire in a limited area to prevent further spread. Arupota under Pragati Maidan Police Station is heavily congested. A local resident said that they suddenly spotted black smoke coming out of the garage. When they came near the garage they found it engulfed by the fire. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the same in 15 minutes. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Some days back a fire broke out in the slum at Narkeldanga in which one person was killed.