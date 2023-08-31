Arunachal cops arrest member of banned terrorist outfit

Siliguri: The Arunachal Pradesh police arrested an active member of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), a banned terrorist outfit from Siliguri, on charges of extorting money from people in Arunachal Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Karim Khan (30 years), a resident of Tinsukia in Assam.

According to police sources, on August 29, the accused threatened a businessman from Arunachal over the phone and allegedly demanded money and sacks of rice for the members of NSCN. The trader lodged a written complaint with the Khonsa Police.

Arunachal police traced the number and pinpointed his location in Siliguri. The accused was produced before Siliguri Court on Thursday and taken on transit remand of five days to Arunachal. Sources said he had been staying in a rented house in Salbari since long.