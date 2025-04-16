Artistes, poets felicitated on Bangla Dibas

KOLKATA: Poila Baisakh holds a special place in the hearts of Bengalis. It’s not just the first day of the Bengali calendar, but a celebration of identity, heritage and everything that makes Bengal unique. And when it comes to celebrating something rooted in tradition, how can Kolkata not join in with music, art and cultural festivities. To mark the Bengali New Year, the Information and Cultural Affairs department of West Bengal organised a day-long cultural celebration on Tuesday at Rabindra Sadan. The event, Bangla Dibas, wasn’t just about performances. It also felicitated stalwarts from different fields.

Renowned poet Subodh Sarkar was conferred the Rabindra Sahitya Award for his contribution to literature. Santoor maestro Tarun Bhattacharya received an award dedicated to the memory of the legendary Allauddin Khan. Celebrated tabla virtuoso Pandit Kumar Bose, whose name is synonymous with Indian classical music, was honoured with the Gyan Prakash Ghosh Award.

The event turned extra special when state IT Minister and acclaimed singer Babul Supriyo performed ‘Ami Banglay Gaan Gai’. Tourism minister Indranil Sen and education Minister Bratya Basu were also present at the celebrations. Sen said that although Poila Baishakh was officially recognised as Bangla Dibas by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly last year, the celebrations had to be muted due to the Model Code of Conduct in place for the Lok Sabha elections.

“This time, however, the event was celebrated with full enthusiasm in every block of the state. Next year, we have the Assembly elections. After Mamata Banerjee takes oath as Chief Minister for the fourth time in 2026, Bangla Dibas will be celebrated in every Panchayat with pride,” he said.