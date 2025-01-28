Artisans work tirelessly to meet growing demand for idols of Goddess Saraswati

BALURGHAT: This year, the demand for clay idols of Goddess Saraswati has significantly increased compared to previous years. As a result, the clay artisans of South Dinajpur are working tirelessly, braving the winter chill, to meet the growing demand for the upcoming festival.

With just five days left, the artisans are racing against time to craft idols of the Goddess of wisdom and learning. In the Palpara areas of both urban and rural South Dinajpur, clay artists are engrossed in creating Saraswati idols of different sizes.

They begin with straw and clay structures, which are then coated with additional layers of clay. After drying them in the sun, the idols are painted and decorated with ornaments.

Joy Pal, a clay artisan from Ward 8 of Buniadpur Municipality, shared: “We make different idols throughout the year. With Saraswati Puja scheduled for February 3, we are currently focused on crafting her idols. Prices range from Rs 200 to

Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000, depending on the size and intricacy. Many customers are placing custom orders based on

their preferences.”Artisans like Montu Pal from Balurghat mentioned that the demand for Saraswati idols has surged this year, especially from schools, colleges and private households. “Every year, I receive orders for Saraswati idols but this year the number has notably increased. Depending on the orders, I supply idols priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000. My entire family is now engaged in making these idols. If profits are good, it will certainly benefit us,” he said.

However, the artisans expressed concerns about the lack of support. Montu Pal lamented: “Despite the century-old heritage of South Dinajpur’s clay art, we have yet to receive any financial aid from the government.

Many young people are reluctant to pursue this craft, largely due to economic hardships. If the government extends financial assistance like they do for other artisans, it could revive this dying art form.”

Meanwhile, as Saraswati Puja approaches, the festive spirit is palpable among people of all ages, from 8 to 80. For the youth, the occasion also doubles as a “Valentine’s Day,” adding to the excitement.

The clay artisans remain hopeful for better days ahead, even as they continue their labour of love.