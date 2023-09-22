Artisans in Behala work inside mosquito nets to prevent dengue

kolkata: As dengue seems to have spread its wings in an expeditious manner, the artisans of Mitra Sangha Durga Puja in Behala have decided to work inside mosquito nets to protect themselves from dengue.



Given the surge in dengue, both the organisers and the artisans are prioritising their health and safety.

The artisans have chosen to work within mosquito nets inside the partially-constructed pandal.

To ensure protection, there are three mosquito nets for the seven artisans on-site, and the organisers have also provided them with mosquito repellent at the workplace.

“It’s been 15 days since the artisans are working on pandal decorations inside the mosquito nets. We have lost neighbours to dengue and therefore, we couldn’t risk more lives.

Given the dengue-related casualties in Kolkata, we need to prioritise the health of the artisans,” said Sanjay Chakraborty, member of Mitra Sangha Durga Puja. Meanwhile, in their 75th year, the club has decided ‘Mannat,’ (prayer of petition) as their theme for Durga Puja.

Recently, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said that nearly 800 fresh cases of dengue were reported in Kolkata between the first and second weeks of this month.