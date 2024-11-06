Artisans hard at work to meet high demand for bamboo craftwork

BALURGHAT: With only a day left for Chhath Puja on November 7, in the Danga area of Balurghat, craftsmen from about 10 to 12 households are engrossed in weaving essential items for the occasion — the “Dala” and “Kulo”.

At the heart of the Chhath Puja offerings are the Dala and Kulo, made from bamboo, which are used to hold fruits and other offerings for the Sun god. In the Danga region, the artisans are hard at work to meet the high demand for these items. Men, women and even young members of the community participate in crafting the baskets. For many, this seasonal work offers a vital source of income and these few days are crucial as they anticipate higher earnings.

Pramila Mahali, one of the artisans, shared: “This year, the demand for Dala and Kulo is quite high. I make about four to five of these each day. I get better prices if I sell them directly at the market but it’s harder to make a good profit when selling to wholesalers.”

Another artisan, Roja Nila Mahali, highlighted the physical demands of their work: “Working with bamboo is tough; everything is done by hand. Thick bamboo costs around Rs 150, while medium and thin bamboo are priced at Rs 100-110 and Rs 50-60, respectively. We make a profit of about Rs 40 to 50 per basket.”

Sukumar Soren, another craftsman, expressed his desire for government support: “The government provides financial assistance to various artisans. If we received similar support, we could enhance our work.”

For these artisans, Chhath Puja is essential for sustaining their livelihoods, as their handmade bamboo products find high demand only during this time of year. However, they worry about the declining number of skilled artisans in the community. As Pramila Mahali noted: “Chhath is crucial for us, as it brings most of our annual income. People buy bamboo baskets, Dala and Kulo only for this festival. The rest of the year, sales are minimal.”