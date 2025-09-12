Artisans at full throttle with preps for Vishwakarma Puja

BALURGHAT: With just a few days left for Vishwakarma Puja, the festive spirit is steadily building across Gangarampur. Local rice mills, brick kilns, bus owners and several factories are preparing to celebrate the deity of craftsmanship and engineering.

At the same time, Kumortuli in Gangarampur has turned into a hub of activity, as clay artisans work tirelessly to complete idols in time for the Puja.

From early morning until late at night, potters are seen shaping, painting and decorating idols, often skipping meals to meet the rising demand.

Despite the flurry of activity, however, artisans are struggling with financial worries. This year, a three-foot Vishwakarma idol has been priced at only Rs 900, which, according to the idol makers, is far too low compared to the production cost. Many claim that prices for both idols and decorative materials have dropped significantly this season, leaving very little scope for profit. “We are working day and night to prepare the idols but with such low prices, it has become extremely difficult to run our households,” said Sukumar Pal, a local idol maker. Others echoed his concern, pointing out that expenses on clay, colours, bamboo and other materials have gone up, while customers continue to bargain for lower prices.

Still, artisans remain hopeful. Local residents noted that the city markets are already abuzz with festive shoppers and idol makers are banking on last-minute sales to bring them some relief. Vishwakarma Puja holds particular significance for industries and transport owners, who traditionally worship their tools, vehicles and machinery on this day.

Thus, while the festive mood brightens Gangarampur, the idol makers of Kumortuli continue to juggle between celebration and financial anxiety, awaiting a better outcome in the final rush of sales.