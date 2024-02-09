Artificial reservoirs sustain wildlife in Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: During the dry winter season in the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) forest, the Forest department has taken up measures to ensure that proper water levels are maintained in artificial reservoirs, granting access to all wildlife, from elephants to birds. The availability of water, deep in the forest, has significantly reduced the tendency of elephant and bison (Indian gaur) groups to venture into the locality from Buxa, over the last three months.

With virtually no rainfall in BTR for three consecutive months from November, rivers like Jayanti, Dima, Bala, and Basra that flow through the forest are now virtually dry. This situation typically poses a major challenge for elephants, bison, and various deer species and carnivores.

However, the Forest department has implemented alternative systems to address this water scarcity issue. Arrangements have been made to store sufficient water in artificial reservoirs, alleviating water-related issues for elephants and birds.

Amlendu Majhi, the range officer in Rajabhatkhawa of BTR, stated: “As per routine, there is water in every artificial reservoir, eliminating the need for wildlife to travel far for water, outside the jungle.”

According to the Forest department, a substantial amount of water has been pumped into the reservoirs almost daily since December. Water is pumped into the reservoirs using generators or delivered by water tankers where necessary. This ongoing effort ensures that wildlife receives water during the dry season. Groups of wild elephants, bison, deer and peacocks have been observed taking turns at the forest reservoirs, engaging in activities from morning till night, including bathing and drinking.

Animesh Basu, the coordinator of the Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF), stated: “If we don’t get water, we are in crisis, and the same happens with wildlife. BTR, located at the foot of the Bhutan Mountains, faces a unique challenge as water does not naturally accumulate on the ground. However, the presence of water in artificial reservoirs helps the animals and reduces the tendency of wildlife to move out of the core area.”