‘Artificial’ bones & skull found from Baguiati area

Kolkata: Tension spread at Jardabagan area in Baguiati on Monday after a human skull and some bones were found from a pile of garbage in the front portion of an



abandoned house.

According to sources, on Monday morning local residents of the Jardabagan area in Baguiati panicked after they saw some bones in a pile of garbage at an abandoned building.

Immediately, the police were informed. After a while, cops from Baguiati Police Station arrived at the spot and recovered a few bones and a human skull. While checking them, it was found that they were artificial, which are usually used by medical students for anatomy study.

Police suspect that the artificial bones and the skull were either thrown by some medical student or from some laboratory.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Airport Division of Bidhannagar City Police, Aishwariya Sagar, said: “It has been confirmed that the bones were artificial.

The names of the bones were found written on them. We are trying to find out who had dumped the bones and the skull in such an

open space.”