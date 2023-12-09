KOLKATA: National Award-winning ‘Satya’ actor Saurabh Shukla, speaking at the 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), emphasised the significance of an actor’s performance over the process of preparation.



“At the end of the day, the actor needs to perform the scene. So, it doesn’t matter how he/she prepares a scene,” he said.

It’s the 25th year of Ramgopal Varma’s ‘Satya’ and he is still remembered for his character ‘Kallu Mama’.

“I’m immensely thankful that the audiences still remember me as Kallu Mama. This only shows that audiences appreciate good content,” said the veteran actor, who took the masterclass session on acting at KIFF on Friday.

Also known for his roles in films like ‘Oh, My God,’ ‘Laage Raaho Munna Bhai,’ ‘Barfi,’ ‘Jolly LLB,’ and ‘Raid,’ Shukla, a screenwriter as well, highlighted the synergy between writing and acting.

“Writing has always helped me in acting. The more we know, understand the medium, it refines the craft,” he said, reflecting on his experience co-writing the script for ‘Satya.’

Drawing inspiration from Hollywood, Shukla mentioned acclaimed actors

like Matt Damon, Sylvester Stallone, and Jack Nicholson, who excel not only as actors but also as writers and directors.

With a strong connection to Kolkata, Shukla, whose mother is Bengali, reminisced about his love for Bengali cuisine, especially ‘aloo seddho-bhaat.’ His early days in Mumbai saw him cooking Bengali food for friends like Manoj Bajpayee and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Discussing the evolution of acting in the era of OTT, Shukla acknowledged the ongoing transformation, and said: “Yes, we are evolving. In every era, we have changed styles, thoughts, and everything. This is bound to happen because art is directly related to society.”