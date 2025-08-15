Art gallery honouring unsung heroes opens at airport

Kolkata: An art gallery dedicated to India’s unsung heroes was inaugurated on Wednesday at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, as part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrations.

The gallery was inaugurated by airport director PR Beuria in the presence of senior Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials, representatives from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Customs, Immigration, Airlines, Kalyanmayee – AAI Women Welfare Association and passengers. An issued statement read that the exhibition pays artistic tribute to freedom fighters, reformers and visionaries whose contributions to the nation have often remained unrecognised in mainstream history. Featuring paintings, sketches and written narratives, the gallery tells the stories of individuals who played key roles in India’s struggle for Independence and its nation-building journey. Speaking at the inauguration, Beuria described the gallery as a “humble tribute” to those whose sacrifices shaped the country’s path to freedom. “We hope that every traveller who passes through this space will pause to reflect on their legacy and draw inspiration from their courage,” he said.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness among passengers about the lesser-known figures of India’s freedom movement and their enduring impact.

By situating the gallery within the airport, organisers aim to integrate art, heritage, and travel, turning the transit hub into a space for cultural engagement and learning. According to AAI, the project reflects its commitment to preserving and promoting India’s historical legacy while enriching the travel experience for millions of passengers passing through NSCBI Airport each year. Meanwhile, a news passenger Wi-Fi facility was also inaugurated at the airport.