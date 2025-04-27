‘Arrival of Jagannath a moment of great spiritual significance’

Kolkata: As the countdown has begun for the grand inauguration of the Jagannath temple in Digha on April 30, on the occasion of ‘Akshay Tritiya’, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the arrival of Lord Jagannath in Bengal is a moment of great spiritual significance. She also stated that as the inauguration day approaches, the sacred rituals are being performed with reverence.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Banerjee invoked Lord Jagannath by sharing a poem in Bengali. She also stat-ed: “As we approach the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha, the sacred rituals are being per-formed with reverence. The arrival of Lord Jagannath in Bengal is a moment of great spiritual significance. May His blessings bring peace, harmony, and prosperity, not only to the people of our state but to the na-tion as a whole.” The ruling Trinamool Congress, on Saturday, also shared on social media the first glimpse of the majestic new abode of Lord Jagannath. Trinamool MLAs from across the state have changed their social media profile pictures to show themselves paying respect to the newly constructed Jagannath Temple.

Dr. Saptarshi Banerjee from Basirhat Dakshin, Manoranjan Byapari from Balagarh and Mosarraf Hussain from Murarai are among the nearly 50 legislators who have adopted these special images, showing unified reverence across social media platforms. The party has also posted animated puzzles featuring the temple and its sacred artifacts as part of a daily countdown campaign. The temple has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore fully funded by the Bengal government.