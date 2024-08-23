Arrested accused ‘pervert, addicted to pornography’

Kolkata: The psychoanalytic profile of the arrested accused in the rape and murder of the woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical



College and Hospital, Sanjoy Roy, indicated that he was a pervert and severely addicted to pornography, a CBI officer said on Thursday.

Quoting the doctors from New Delhi’s CFSL, the officer also said that the civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police has an “animal-like instinct”.

“The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups.

It appeared that he had no remorse,” the official said.

Several pornographic

contents were found in the mobile phone that Sanjoy Roy was using and later seized by the Kolkata Police before the investigation was handed over to the CBI on an order

of the Calcutta High

Court.With agency inputs