Arrest Suvendu, demands TMC after BJP leader ‘confesses’ to Narada involvement

Kolkata: Sharing a video featuring Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress has alleged that it reveals his confession of his involvement in the Narada bribery case while demanding to know when the Central probe agencies will take action against the BJP leader.



TMC wrote on its Twitter handle: “The Cat is out of the Bag! Bengal LoP@ SuvenduWB ADMITS his involvement in the Narada Scam. We ask PM @narendramodi: Why has no action been taken against him? When will CBI & ED arrest him? Or will@BJP4India protect him like it shields a plethora of other corrupt leaders?”

Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of the video shared by Trinamool Congress. It purportedly shows Adhikari talking about his political career. He is heard saying: “I started my career as a student leader in 1988. I was elected as councillor in 1995.” Adhikari then goes on to say that in this long political journey of his, except for the Narada sting operation, there are no proven allegations against him.

Retweeting the party’s post, TMC leader Shashi Panja wrote: “Outrageous! @ SuvenduWB, the LoP boldly confesses to his involvement in the Narada Scam! When will the CBI & ED take action and bring him to justice? The BJP has transformed the central agencies into their #puppets! The people demand answers PM@narendramodi!

Actress and party leader Sayantika Banerjee shared the party’s tweet and wrote: “The mask is finally off! LoP, @SuvenduWB has confessed to his role in the Narada Scam! Why are the ED & CBI not taking swift action against him? These hypocritical BJP “leaders” are a disgrace to our democracy! The people demand accountability and justice NOW!”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh who was demanding Suvendu’s arrest in the Narada case tweeted to ask what was the CBI doing and why hasn’t the central probe agency arrested Suvendu yet. He said the video clearly shows Adhikari confessing his role in the Narada sting operation. He reiterated that even the kingpin of the Saradha scam, Sudipto Sen, had submitted his written confession in court accusing Suvendu in that case. He is of the opinion that Suvendu has deliberately said this on video knowing very well that he is safe from any CBI action. He alleged that this immunity is the sole reason why Adhikari joined the BJP.

Suvendu told the media that it was TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who was the architect behind the Narada sting operation to tarnish a section of the party’s senior leaders so that he could hijack the party.