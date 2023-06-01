Arrest made in connection to job scam politically motivated: TMC

Following the arrest of Sujoy Krishna Bhadra by the Enforcement Directorate in the multi-crore recruitment corruption case, a political slugfest has ensued in the state with the TMC calling the arrest “politically motivated” while Oppositions terming it a “big leap” in the process of uncovering the kingpins behind this alleged corruption racket.

The arrest of Sujoy Krishna Bhadra alias “Kalighater Kaku’ has apparently sent ripples down Bengal’s political corridors as all parties have sought to engage in a slugfest over the issue. The ruling party Trinamool Congress feels that the arrest was to divert attention from the latest political development in the state which supposedly dealt a blow to the BJP, CPI(M) and the Congress.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said this arrest was to turn the attention away from the development where the lone Congress MLA of Murshidabad, Bayron Biswas joined TMC. He alleged that this defection had clearly affected the opposition parties.

Ghosh said that this arrest has provided some oxygen to these opposition parties and helped motivate their otherwise dejected party workers. He refused to directly comment on the arrest and said that let the investigation reveal if someone has committed a crime but remarked that central probe agencies are working at the behest of the BJP government at the centre.

Responding to the comment of the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, who said that “the long arm of the law is finally reaching towards the masterminds and the biggest beneficiaries”, Kunal alleged that Suvendu himself is on the run from the law. “He has joined BJP for protection. Despite his name in the CBI FIR in the Narada case, he is allowed to go scot-free.”

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the arrest of Sujoy is just another step towards closing in on the lynchpin of this racket. “The truth will soon come to light. One cannot keep running forever.”Bhadra was arrested at around 11 pm. Tuesday after a marathon interrogation lasting for over 12 hours. On May 20, the ED conducted raids at his residence in Behala.