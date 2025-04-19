Arrest in city hotel: KP sends notice to Telangana cops

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has sent a notice to the Telangana Police in connection with the latter’s arrest of a person in connection with a fraud case from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station area in Kolkata, keeping the city police completely in the dark. The fact came to light when some friends of the businessman who was apprehended came to Shakespeare Sarani Police Station and filed an abduction complaint.

According to police sources, on the basis of the complaint, the police station has sent a notice to Golconda Police Station of Telangana and has also summoned the police officials involved in the arrest for investigation of the case of kidnapping. According to a senior police official , the person was picked up from a room of a hotel in Camac Street area on Wednesday evening. The businessman Jasbinder Singh, a Howrah resident had taken the room on rent and was in conversation with some of his friends when the operation occurred. The friends have alleged that initially they refused to divulge their identity but later identified them as Telangana police. Singh was brought outside from the hotel and then he was pushed into a car standing outside and was taken to Kolkata airport from where they took a flight from Hyderabad. It is customary that if the police of a particular state arrests somebody from another state’s jurisdiction, they have to produce the person in the court which is in that particular jurisdiction area and take transit remand before taking the arrested person to the state from where the police team comes from. However, in this case no such transit remand has been taken. The Kolkata Police pursuing the complaint scanned CCTV footage and verified what had happened. The Telangana Police have only confirmed arrest of the person to its Kolkata counterpart The Kolkata Police has learnt that Singh’s family members have also not been informed of the arrest. The police are awaiting a reply from the Telangana Police before further progress in the case.