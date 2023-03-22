‘Arrest Cong MLA Bayron Biswas for derogatory remarks against women’

Bayron Biswas who won the Sagardighi by-elections recently was sworn in as MLA at the Assembly on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony was organised at the Nausar Ali room at the Assembly. Biswas was sworn-in by Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay.

Incidentally, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on the same day demanded Biswas’s arrest as he had allegedly hurled abusive language on a Trinamool Congress leader, including the women of his house.

At the oath-taking ceremony, BJP MLAs presented a garland to Biswas and congratulated him.

Trinamool Congress earlier alleged that BJP transferred its votes to the Left-backed Congress which the party supremo Mamata Banerjee termed as an ‘unethical alliance’.

Banerjee alleged that all the Opposition parties — CPI(M), Congress and BJP — played communal cards to defeat her party.

Kunal Ghosh during a press conference on Wednesday said: “Congress MLA Bayron Biswas should be arrested for abusing, threatening a Trinamool leader and his mother in a viral audio clip. Ghosh said that newly-elected Congress’s Sagardighi MLA Biswas, who has the backing of BJP and CPI(M), was caught verbally abusing Dhuliyan Town AITC leader Sanjay Jain and insulting his mother by using cuss words over the phone.”

“In a civilised society, this is not acceptable and is completely intolerable. We demand legal action and Biswas’s immediate arrest under the non-bailable sections. It has not even been a month since Biswas was elected as an MLA and he has begun using unacceptable language against women. The audio clip has so many expletives that it cannot be played on TV channels. This is shameful and steps must be taken to ensure that this doesn’t go unpunished,” said Ghosh.

He further stated: “If needed, Biswas should be arrested on his way to the state Assembly. How can he take oath as a ‘people’s representative’ after engaging in such objectionable comments against women? A person who does not respect somebody’s mother clearly does not have any respect for all women.”

Demanding a statement from Congress leaders in the issue, he said: “We need to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury if he supports this offensive statement. Does Adhir Chowdhury support the threats and abuses showered upon the TMC leader and women by Biswas?”