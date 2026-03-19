Arpita Ghosh’s candidature boosts TMC hopes in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: The announcement of candidates by Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evening has intensified political activity in South Dinajpur, with Balurghat Assembly constituency emerging as a key battleground. The nomination of noted theatre personality and former MP Arpita Ghosh has infused fresh enthusiasm among Trinamool Congress workers, setting the stage for a closely watched contest.

Celebrations erupted at the party’s main election office in Collegepara soon after the announcement. Supporters gathered in large numbers to welcome Ghosh with garlands and sweets, raising slogans and exchanging early victory greetings. The festive mood underscored the symbolic and strategic importance of her candidature for the ruling party.

However, beneath the enthusiasm lies a complex electoral reality. Balurghat has traditionally been a difficult constituency for the Trinamool Congress. Although Ghosh secured a decisive victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with a margin exceeding one lakh votes, she was defeated in 2019 by BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar by over 33,000 votes. Since then, the constituency has shown a clear inclination towards the BJP in parliamentary polls.

The Assembly election trend has also not favoured the TMC. In 2021, BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Lahiri defeated TMC’s Shekhar Dasgupta by more than 13,000 votes, strengthening the party’s foothold. Earlier, in 2016, the seat was won by Biswanath Chowdhury of the RSP, highlighting shifting political loyalties but consistent resistance to Trinamool dominance. Against this backdrop, Ghosh’s candidature is being viewed as a calculated move by the TMC to leverage her personal connect with voters, built through years of cultural engagement and her tenure as MP. Her proximity to the party leadership and recognition as a cultural figure are expected to help bridge organisational gaps at the grassroots level. Addressing the challenges, Ghosh said: “We are aware that Balurghat has not been easy for us in recent elections but people have also seen the lack of development when the Trinamool Congress was not in power here. I am confident that the development work carried out by our government since 2011 will help us regain the trust of the electorate.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has made a notable shift by dropping Lahiri and fielding political newcomer Bidyut Kumar Roy, a lawyer who recently joined the party.

The move has triggered murmurs within local ranks, with some questioning the decision to replace an incumbent with a first-time candidate.

With polling scheduled for April 23, Balurghat is shaping up as a high-stakes contest. While the TMC is banking on a familiar face to reverse its fortunes, the BJP is experimenting with new leadership, making the outcome a key indicator of broader political trends in North Bengal.