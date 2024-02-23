‘Around 90% students fail in first semester exam of UG courses’

A large number of students studying in colleges under the University of North Bengal (NBU) could not pass in first semester examinations of undergraduation courses.

To review the reason for such a result, the university authorities held an internal meeting with chairpersons of boards of studies and experts on Friday after results came out on Thursday. There are 45 Boards of studies. According to the sources, 94 per cent of boys could not pass in the first semester examination of Bachelor of Arts (BA) Major and 90 per cent of girl students were unable to pass in all the subjects. Only 32 per cent of students of Bachelor of Science (BSC) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCOM) passed in the examinations. On Thursday, results of three semesters under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) also came out where less than 50 per cent of students cleared the examination.

“We are assessing the cause of the results. During COVID-19, many students lost interest in study. It could be a reason for the results. However, the teachers have to be more careful with the students. We have been discussing the matter. A meeting will be held on March 4 with the professors of all colleges. Although, those students who failed in subjects will get a chance to clear the examinations in upcoming semesters,” said Debashish Dutta, the Controller of Examination of NBU. A total of 13,642 boys and 22,932 girls appeared for the first semester examination of BA Major. Out of this, 812 boys and 2319 girls cleared the examination.

In B.Sc Major, 570 students passed the examination out of 2032 students and in B.Com Major, 407 students passed out of 2128 students. A teacher from Siliguri who was unwilling to disclose his name said: “Students did not write in the answer sheets. Maximum pages were blank. We are also worried about these results.” There are 49 colleges under NBU. The university authorities have formed special teams who will visit all colleges under NBU, said an NBU source.