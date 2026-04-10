Around 74,775 names dropped in Samserganj, highest in Bengal

Kolkata: The supplementary list published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday has revealed that Samserganj in Murshidabad witnessed the removal of around 74,775 names, among the highest figures in the state.



District-wise data released by the poll body late on Monday night showed that Murshidabad recorded the largest number of deletions from the adjudication list, with a total of 4,55,137 names removed.

In Murshidabad, Lalgola saw 55420 deletions, Raghunathganj had more than 46,100 names struck off, Farrakka accounted for 38,222 deletions, while Suti witnessed 37,965. Similar large-scale exclusions were reported from Domkal, Jangipur, Khargram, and Bhagabangola, where the number of deletions ranged from 30,000 to 50,000. Out of 60 lakh names ‘under adjudication’ by 700-odd judicial officers, 27,16,393 names have been struck off, pushing the cumulative deletion figure to 90,83,345.

In Malda, particularly in Sujapur, 26,829 voters were removed, marking one of the district’s most notable figures. In North Dinajpur, the scale of deletion has also been substantial, with Chopra recording 27,898 deletions and Islampur losing more than 15,000 names from the rolls.

In South 24-Parganas, Metiaburuz has accounted for 39,579 removals, while Canning Purba, Basanti and Gosaba also witnessed the removal of several thousand voters. Bhangar reported around 2,183 deletions, which is comparatively lower.

In Kolkata, Kolkata Port accounted for 13,395 deletions while Chowringhee accounted for 10,424 deletions. In Bhowanipore, 3,893 electors have been removed, in Beleghata this number is 9532, Entally 9092 while in Ballygunge the number is 6174. Maniktala had the lowest number of electors struck off with 733 .

In West Burdwan, Asansol North, Kulti and Barabani each saw between 10,000 and 14,000 names deleted, while Raniganj recorded over 10,000 exclusions.

Overall, the data suggests that several constituencies across the state have seen voter deletions ranging from 30,000 to 70,000, with Murshidabad and Malda among the hardest-hit districts.

Political observers say the scale of exclusions in these minority-dominated belts has already intensified the debate over the electoral roll revision process.