Around 65 artisans take part at ‘Karigar Haat’; to be held from 12 pm to 9 pm

Celebrating the diversity and artisans excellence of the country, ‘Karigar Haat’ has been organised at Central Park in Golf Green. Artisans from 15 states have put up stalls at the park for six days starting from December 20.









Golf Green Central Coordination Committee was the venue partner of the programme, which has been organised by a welfare organisation AIM Art Illuminates Mankind and Tabla Inc.

Around 65 artisans from states including Orissa, Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh amongst others participated at the national art and cultural festival. The haat will open from 12 pm to 9 pm.

During his inaugural speech, State Sports and Youth Affairs minister Aroop Biswas encouraged the artisans and directed the organisers to make sure that they do not face any problem.

“It’s the first time that such a mela has been conducted on such a huge scale here. Generally they are conducted in the Salt Lake side. Depending on the people’s response we will decide if it can be made an annual tradition,” Tapan Dasgupta, secretary of the Golf Green Central Coordination Committee and Ward 95 councillor said.