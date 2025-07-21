Around 5K police personnel deployed for TMC’s Martyrs’ Day rally today

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21 in the Esplanade area.

On Saturday, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma reviewed the preparations in front of Victoria House. “The Calcutta High Court’s order has been conveyed to senior officers and field-level personnel. Additional forces have been deployed for traffic, vehicle parking and crowd management. Special measures are also in place in case of inclement weather,” said Verma.

He added that all police stations and traffic guards have been directed to ensure smooth traffic movement. “We are taking all necessary steps to comply with the High Court’s directive. Citizens can contact us via three dedicated phone numbers in case of inconvenience on the roads,” he said. The numbers are 9830811111, 9830010000 and the toll-free number 1073.

Around 5,000 police personnel will be deployed for the event. The area around the main dais has been divided into 15 zones, each to be managed by a Deputy Commissioner (DC)-rank officer. A total of 26 DCs will be on duty under the supervision of Joint Commissioners of Police. 40 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the dais and armed personnel from specialised units will be posted on high-rises for added vigilance.

Six Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be stationed at strategic locations. 16 ambulances and multiple fire tenders will be deployed across key points. Additionally, eight motorcycles equipped with fire extinguishers will be stationed at designated locations, with special firefighting equipment positioned behind the dais.

Traffic restrictions were in place from 4 am to 9 pm on Sunday. Amherst Street and Brabourne Road will be one-way for south-bound traffic; Bidhan Sarani (between K C Sen Street and Vivekananda Road), College Street, Strand Road (between Hare Street and Raja Woodmunt Street), Bentinck Street and Rabindra Sarani (between B K Paul Avenue and Lalbazar Street) will be one-way for north-bound traffic. BB Ganguly Street will be west-bound and New CIT Road east-bound.

Goods vehicles, except those carrying essential items like LPG cylinders, food, medicine, or fuel, will not be allowed into the city between 3 am and 8 pm. Parking will be prohibited on and around AJC Bose Road (between Hastings Crossing and Cathedral Road), Hospital Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue and Lovers Lane.

Vehicle movement will be suspended or diverted along procession routes from 4 am to 8 pm. Police sources said the number of parking spots has been increased this year to ensure buses and other vehicles carrying party workers do not congest the roads.